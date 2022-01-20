Lesbian couple found tortured, shot and dismembered in trash bags in Ciudad Juárez

Nohemí Medina Martínez and Yulizsa Ramírez were found roughly 17 miles apart from each other on a stretch of Juárez-El Porvenir Road.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

The women, who were both 28-years-old and of El Paso, Texas, were discovered on 16 January the day after seeing family whom they had travelled to visit in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, El Diario reported.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Chihuahua Committee for Sexual Diversity director Karen Arvizo confirmed that the pair were parents to three children and got married last year.

Arvizo also shared their fears that, like many other crimes against the LGBTQ+ community, the killings could go unsolved.

“The concern is that authorities will absolutely do nothing,” Arvizo further explained to the outlet. “We feel like we are treated like second-class citizens and that we really don’t matter.”

Martínez and Ramírez lived in Texas, but were both Mexican citizens.

They were discovered in two separate trash bags on the streets of the Mexican border town and had reportedly been tortured, shot dead and dismembered.