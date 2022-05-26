Laverne Cox becomes first trans person to have Barbie doll made after them

Laverne Cox has become the first transgender person to have a Barbie doll modelled after them, something she said is “a dream” come true.

It will be part of toy brand Mattel’s Tribute Collection, which is also celebrating the likes of Vera Wang and Maya Angelou, among others.

The Orange Is the New Black star is being recognised for the impact she has had as an activist and her work on LGBTQ+ rights.

“It’s been a dream for years to work with Barbie to create my own doll,” Laverne said of the honour.

“I can’t wait for fans to find my doll on shelves and have the opportunity to add a Barbie doll modelled after a transgender person to their collection. I hope that people can look at this Barbie and dream big like I have in my career.

“The space of dreaming and manifesting is such a powerful source and leads you to achieve more than what you originally thought was possible.”

The actress explained that she was “very involved” in the design process of the doll, which she worked with Mattel and Barbie to create.

This included Laverne approving skin tone samples, sketches and the doll’s outfit – which is a burgundy bustier and removable skirt that reveals a silver catsuit.

Barbie will celebrate Laverne’s momentous 50th birthday, which is on 29 May, by making a donation in her name to TransFamily SOS, a non-profit that aims to create a more gender affirming and accepting society.

“Barbie knows that representation matters, and we are committed to continue to increase diversity in all our collections, so that more people can see themselves reflected,” Mattel said in a statement.

The doll is available for purchase in retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Target now.