“Larger than life” fashion editor André Leon Talley dies aged 73

André Leon Talley, an influential fashion journalist and former editor-at-large of US Vogue magazine, has passed away at the age of 73.

The fashion icon was a trailblazer in the fashion industry, serving as the first African-American male creative director of US Vogue from 1988 to 1995.

As well as being a successful author and journalist, he frequently advocated for diversity in fashion.

Talley was also well known for his time on the judging panel of America’s Next Top Model, something he did from Cycle 14 to 17 of the show.

In a statement released on 19 January, his representatives, TAA PR, said: “It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear friend and client, the indomitable Andre Leon Talley on 18 January 2022 in New York.

“Mr Talley was the larger than life, long-time creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world’s fashion bible.

“Over the past five decades as an international icon, [he] was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers.”