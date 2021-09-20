Lady Gaga’s dog walker says she’s “helped him so much” after tragic shooting

Lady Gaga’s dogwalker Ryan Fischer has shut down rumours regarding the singer not supporting him.

During a sit-down interview with Gayle King, Fischer opened up about the tragic incident that took place earlier this year.

“I was scared, I was in pain. I had a feeling when they pulled the gun on me that I was gonna end up being shot,” he said.

“Because, in my mind, I was like ‘There’s no way that I’m not gonna fight for these dogs.’”

The attack resulted in Fischer suffering a gunshot wound that pierced his lung and resulted in numerous broken ribs.

In terms of support, the 30-year-old praised the Born This Way singer for helping helping throughout his recovery.

“She’s helped me so much. She’s been a friend for me,” he said. “And after I was attacked, my family was flown out and had trauma therapists flown to me.

“I stayed at her house for months while friends comforted me and security was around me.”