Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer recalls horrific shooting that left him hospitalised

Lady Gaga’s dog walker recounted his near-fatal experience of being shot while walking the singer’s dogs.

Last year, Ryan Fischer was attacked by three assailants attempting to kidnap Gaga’s three french-bull dogs – Koji, Asia and Gustav.

The violent incident resulted in the 30-year-old suffering a gunshot wound that pierced his lung and resulted in numerous broken ribs.

Two months after the encounter, authorities arrested James Jackson (18), Jaylin White (19), and Lafayette Whaley (27) in connection to the shooting.

The three individuals were charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery.

In an October transcript obtained by Rolling Stone from the grand jury testimony, Fischer gave further details regarding the traumatic experience.

“The dog screamed at me, and I reached for him, and then the guy, the man with the gun, shot me as I was reaching,” he recalled.

He went on to say that after he was shot, he fell to the floor before witnessing two of the three dogs being taken away in a Nissan Sentra.

Fischer also revealed that he tried to call for help, but his injury with his lung prevented him from shouting.

“I immediately tried to call for help but realised I was bleeding out of my lung and that I was losing more and more air quickly,” he told the court.

“And the other dog, Asia, came to, came to my side and I tried to project as much as possible in a calm manner to get people out of their house to ask for help.”

Towards the end of his testimony, Fischer told the judge that the violent incident severely damaged his lung – which ended up affecting his ability to stand.

“When I go from the ground up to stand, I have to, I still get very close to passing out,” he revealed. “So I have to take a moment with that.”

Fortunately, Fischer received immense support from loved ones and his longtime friend Gaga.

In a September interview with Gayle King, he praised the Born This Way singer for helping him throughout his recovery.

“She’s helped me so much. She’s been a friend for me. And after I was attacked, my family was flown out and had trauma therapists flown to me,” he said.

“I stayed at her house for months while friends comforted me and security was around me.”

As a way to recover mentally from the incident, Fischer went on a cross country road trip to “seek out communities that support the process of growing from trauma.”

The case is expected to continue with another scheduled hearing on 5 April.