Korean court throws out gay couple’s lawsuit regarding shared healthcare

In a blow to LGBTQ+ rights, a South Korean gay couple lost their lawsuit for shared healthcare.

On 7 January, a Seoul court threw out the LGBTQ+ inclusive case due to the country’s views on marriage.

“The union of a man and woman is still considered the fundamental element of marriage, according to civil law, precedents of the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court and the general perception of society,” the final judgement read.

The devastating news comes a year after So Seong-wook and his partner Kim Yong-min filed a lawsuit against South Korea’s National Health Insurance (NHIS).

According to a report from United Press International, Kim initially registered So as his dependent with the NHIS in February 2020.

But due to their case being profiled in a local magazine, the organisation revoked So’s dependent status shortly after.

Even though the two aren’t married, the couple argued that the NIHS recognises unmarried couples as common-law spouses.

However, the court shot down that argument, stating: “Under the current legal system, it is difficult to evaluate the relationship between two people of the same-sex as a common-law relationship.”