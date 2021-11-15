At the ceremony on 14 November, Kim Petras became the first out trans musician to perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The Future Starts Now singer treated fans to two brand new songs from her upcoming debt album – Coconuts and Hit It From the Back.

Speaking to Metro before the show, she said: “I watched the EMAs since I was a kid. I grew up in Germany and it was a big deal for me when they happened.

“And being the first transgender performer on there is very surreal to me and very amazing because I remember never seeing a transgender pop star at the EMAs when I was a kid and so it’s a dream come true, it’s a full-circle moment.”

In a bid to show solidarity with Hungary’s LGBTQ+ community, MTV held the awards show in Budapest.

Announcing the move on 19 October, MTV confirmed the choice was made after the country prohibited the “display and promotion of homosexuality” to those under-18.

“The decision was very clear to all of us. We should not move the event,” MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide President, Chris McCarthy, wrote in a memo to staff.

He continued: “Instead, we should move forward, using the show as an opportunity to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary and around the world as we continue to fight for equality for all.”

Petras said that despite the hostility towards the community in the country, she chose to perform to remind people that “they’re not alone”.

She explained: “I just hope that it can bring joy to people watching it and that it can make people feel like they’re not alone because, with the censorship of LGBTQ media in Hungary, I think it’s so powerful that I get to perform and that I get to show who I am and that I don’t get censored, and MTV fought for that and I’m proud, I’m really excited.”