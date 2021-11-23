Kevin Spacey to pay $31m to House of Cards producers over sexual harassment claims

Kevin Spacey and his companies have been ordered to pay almost $31 million to the production company behind House of Cards.
Despite the ruling being issued over a year ago, it was only made public on 22 November due to the MRC production company petitioning a court in California for confirmation on the award.
This followed a confidential appeal that resulted in the award being upheld, something which came after MRC concluded that Spacey had breached his contract by violating the company’s policy on sexual harassment.
House of Cards had a season scrapped due to the allegations of sexually predatory behaviour against Spacey, resulting in MRC also severing ties with the actor.
Variety reports that as a result of the arbitrations, Spacey and his companies, M. Profitt Productions and Trigger Street Productions, were ordered to pay a total of $29.5 million in damages and $1.2 million in attorneys’ fees, as well as $235,000 in costs.
Spacey was accused of sexual harassment and sexual abuse from numerous alleged victims after Anthony Rapp came forward with his alleged experience.
Rapp claimed in an interview that Spacey made a “sexual advance” on him back in 1986 when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was 26.
Spacey issued a statement saying that he has “a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor,” and admitted that he is “horrified to hear this story.”
The actor did not deny the allegation, but said that he does not “remember the encounter”.
However, Spacey then decided to use the statement to say: “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.”
Spacey was fired from his role as Frank Underwood in hit Netflix series House of Cards, with Robin Wright becoming the main focus of the show.
He was also completely cut from Ridley Scott’s film All The Money In The World six weeks before its release date.
If you have been a victim of sexual assault and would like to seek support, you can call the Sexual Assault Casework & Support helpline on 0800 704 2040, or visit Galop UK”s official website for more information.