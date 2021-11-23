Kevin Spacey to pay $31m to House of Cards producers over sexual harassment claims

Kevin Spacey and his companies have been ordered to pay almost $31 million to the production company behind House of Cards.

Despite the ruling being issued over a year ago, it was only made public on 22 November due to the MRC production company petitioning a court in California for confirmation on the award.

This followed a confidential appeal that resulted in the award being upheld, something which came after MRC concluded that Spacey had breached his contract by violating the company’s policy on sexual harassment.

House of Cards had a season scrapped due to the allegations of sexually predatory behaviour against Spacey, resulting in MRC also severing ties with the actor.

Variety reports that as a result of the arbitrations, Spacey and his companies, M. Profitt Productions and Trigger Street Productions, were ordered to pay a total of $29.5 million in damages and $1.2 million in attorneys’ fees, as well as $235,000 in costs.

Spacey was accused of sexual harassment and sexual abuse from numerous alleged victims after Anthony Rapp came forward with his alleged experience.

Rapp claimed in an interview that Spacey made a “sexual advance” on him back in 1986 when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was 26.