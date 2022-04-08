Kentucky governor Andy Beshear vetoes archaic anti-trans sports bill

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear vetoed the state’s anti-trans sports bill.

Back in March, Kentucky lawmakers in both the House of Representatives and Senate passed the archaic Senate Bill 83.

The legislation, similar to bills in Iowa and Utah, would effectively ban transgender girls from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity.

However, the bill’s jurisdiction would also include transgender athletes who attend Kentucky colleges.

Even though the Republican-led Senate and House supported the bill, Gov. Beshear openly condemned it during his veto message.

“Transgender children deserve public officials’ effort to demonstrate that they are valued members of our community through compassion, kindness and empathy, even if not understanding,” he wrote.

The Democratic official also said the bill ignored the established requirements that Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSSA) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) follow regarding trans athletes.

“The KHSAA has approached the issue of transgender sports participation with nuance, collaboration and a sense of fairness that would allow transgender children the opportunity to participate in sports,” he said.

“Senate Bill 83 disregards these efforts, inserting the General Assembly into our schools and imposing a complete ban on transgender children to compete in girls sports.”

Under the current KHSSA rules, a post-pubescent trans female must undergo hormone therapy for a designated time to “minimize gender-related advantages in sports competition.”

Towards the end of his message, he referenced Utah Governor Spencer Cox and his veto of the state’s House Bill 11.

“Most importantly, however, the Governor of Utah acknowledged the difficulties faced by our transgender community and the research that shows that the acceptance and connection transgender children experience through school sports can reduce suicidality significantly,” he continued.

Shortly after the release of Beshear’s veto message, LGBTQ+ activists praised the 44-year-old’s decision while also condemning the state’s conservative lawmakers.

Human Rights Campaign State Legislative Director and Senior Counsel Cathryn Oakley said the governor did “the right thing” in a statement.

“With the well being of transgender youth in the balance, Governor Beshear lived up to Kentucky values and to his catchphrase ‘Team Kentucky.'”

Oakley then urged the state’s legislatures to refrain from undermining the governor’s veto stating: “We urge lawmakers to uphold the veto because transgender children, like all Kentucky children, deserve better than being treated as political pawns.”

Unfortunately, Beshear’s veto is potentially at risk of being overridden due to the Republican majority of both major chambers.

In Utah and Indiana, conservative legislators overrode the vetos of their respective governors regarding their own anti-trans sports bans.

According to the Courier-Journal, Kentucky lawmakers are set to meet up next week to potentially override Beshear’s veto.