Kenny Ethan Jones: “I’m not going to waste my time with people that don’t fully accept me”

Kenny Ethan Jones believes it is “powerful” when LGBTQ+ people do not try to gain acceptance from those who reject them.

During an appearance on Just Like Us’ new podcast series, Growing up LGBT+, Jones detailed what growing up trans in the UK was like for him.

“Teachers weren’t very supportive, they just didn’t really understand it,” the activist shares. “I don‘t think it’s that they were necessarily transphobic to any degree, it’s just that they didn’t get it and they didn’t get how to support me or what I was going through.”

Despite this, Jones is “very grateful” for his experience at school as it helped him understand himself from a very young age.

He adds: “Although it wasn’t the best place for me to be, I feel like I don’t think I would’ve understood I was trans so early on in life if it wasn’t for that conflicting feeling of being surrounded by girls and being told that I am a girl.

“I think in that moment I became very strong because I was consistently having to go against what everybody else was telling me my future would be. And I don’t think I would have this strength today if it wasn’t for that.

“So as much as it wasn’t the perfect situation, I’m very grateful for going to that school and I feel like it’s a strong part of my story.”

As a trans man, Jones has worked to drive much-needed awareness around trans inclusion in period campaigns.

When it comes to his family, he tells Just Like Us that his mother has always been “number one supporter”.

“My dad on the other side was quite different – my dad was born and raised in Jamaica, Kingston, and so his understanding of transness was very different,” he explains. “It was an unacceptable kind of thing, which is unfortunate but it is what it is. So when I came out to him he was like ‘no, this is not acceptable, this is not happening’ and just kind of ignored it.”

With time, this began to change, which continues to mean a lot to Jones even after his father’s passing.