Justine Lindsay makes history as the first openly trans cheerleader for the NFL

Justine Lindsay has made LGBTQ+ history as the first openly trans cheerleader in the NFL.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year old talent revealed that she joined the TopCats cheerleading team for the Carolina Panthers.

“Cats Out the Bag you are looking at the newest member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats Cheerleaders as the first Transgender female,” she wrote.

“I would like to thank the beautiful and talented dancers who supported me along the way, alumni TopCats family and friends for your love and support. I would not have gotten to this moment in my life if it wasn’t for the support.

“This is a moment I will never forget, and I cannot wait to show you all what this girl has to bring. Thank you [TopCats], a dream come true.”

In a recent interview with BuzzFeed News, the director of the TopCats, Chandalae Lanouette, opened up about the importance of diversity and creating space.

“My goal is to create a team of individuals that are absolute fire on the field but are incredible human beings in the locker room, good friends, good people, and at the end of the day, you have to walk through the door first to get to that spot,” she said.

In an additional statement to BuzzFeed, Lindsay expressed her hopes of creating change with her inclusion on the team.

“This is big. I think more people need to see this. It’s not because I want recognition. It’s just to shed light on what’s going on in the world,” she explained.

“I’m happy because I was able to break down that door and tell people, ‘Hey, we are not just sexual beings. We are actual human beings who want to better ourselves.’ I felt like, why not tell the world: ‘Hey, listen, this is a great accomplishment.'”

Lindsay and her landmark achievement join the growing number of LGBTQ+ individuals in the NFL.

Back in 2018, Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies became the first male cheerleaders in the league’s extensive history.

The openly gay duo were also the first male cheerleaders to perform at the coveted Super Bowl.

Carl Nassib also made LGBTQ+ history as the first openly gay active player in the NFL and the first openly gay player to compete in an NFL playoff game.

Back in June 2021, the 29-year-old opened up about his sexuality for the first time in an emotional Instagram video.

“What’s up people? I’m at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” he revealed.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.”

Congratulations to Justine Lindsay for her incredible accomplishment.