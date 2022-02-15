For those suffering from ‘Gazza fatigue’ and those bored by constant replays of that Cup semi-final goal (“is Gascoigne going to have a crack? He’s y’know..Oh I say!!”) it might come as a refreshing surprise to hear of someone in soccer who has something significant to say. Yet on our doorstep is Justin Fashanu, a professional footballer, a born-again Christian, a black man, and gay. He’s as rare in the football world as wasps are in winter, but it’s not clear yet whether his story will end in triumph or in tragedy.

Once famed as the first ever black player in Britain to command a fee of one million pounds (when he transferred from Norwich to Nottingham Forest in 1981) Justin Fashanu’s football career took an unexpected nose-dive in the first years of the eighties after a disappointing period with Brian Clough’s team at Forest. He later played briefly for Notts County and Brighton but his early promise seemed sadly unfulfilled. Indeed as early as 1982 football writer Hunter Davies felt compelled to offer what was seen at the time as Fashanu’s soccer obituary. Davies wrote: “Perhaps he’s gone as far as he will go. Looks lovely and once scored a brilliant goal which the telly still shows, but for all his early experiences as a boxer, seems to lack true mental and physical toughness.”

However, Justin Fashanu has since revived his fitness (after a long spell of injury) and he’s also regenerated his old football ambitions. More significantly perhaps he’s also revived his former fame with a brave and controversial decision last year to come out publicly as gay. That decision has cost him dearly, not only in terms of his football career, but also in terms of his links with his family and – it would seem – the wider black community. Eyebrows were also raised among lesbian and gay campaigners (both black and white) when it became clear that he had chosen the bigot-stained pages of The Sun as a vehicle to tell his story. But Justin Fashanu, now 30, is sure these controversies will soon become a thing of the past. He is still a committed Christian – He even approves of Mary Whitehouse – and he’s determined to make a return to the English Football League as Britain’s first openly gay soccer star.

Since his dramatic emergence from the closet – in an exclusive item for The Sun which seemed to run on for days – Justin Fashanu has kept well clear of the press. He has stubbornly avoided interviews but, like a man with genuine principles, he recently made a few exceptions by speaking to The Voice, Britain’s black community paper, and then, in more depth to GAY TIMES. We asked what had prompted his decision to come out as gay.

New era

“It was a combination of reasons. I’d spent four years getting my physical body fit and strong, I’d got my mind reasonably together after having the injury, which was quite traumatic, and I felt as though a new era was starting. There had been so many backdoor approaches to my sexuality and I felt that now was the time to stand up and be counted.

“Also, a have friend of mine was having trouble with his sexuality and he committed suicide in a hotel in Canada. It was a young boy – he could have been a million other kids. Clearly his family hadn’t come to terms with his sexuality and kicked him out of his home. That’s when I thought that everybody, especially those with a high profile, should accept the responsibilities of being truthful. If more people said ‘Now listen, homosexuality is everywhere’ then we’d be saving so many lives – not just their physical lives but their ability to express themselves and be creative. Since I came out it’s as if another side of me has been set free, a new creative side.”

But why did he choose The Sun, hardly known for its pro-gay stance, as the main medium to publicise his homosexuality? “Papers like The Sun are the ones that football fans read. When I became a million pound player, a born again Christian, or when any problems with Brian Clough happened, it was all depicted in The Sun. They’ve followed my career for the last fifteen years. In any case, if I had gone with a serious paper then The Sun would have picked it up and hounded me for the rest of my life.” By offering his story to The Sun, he says, he received a more sympathetic response than might have been expected. Even so, The Sun dragged out the tale with titillating stories of sexual encounters with unnamed MP’s, soccer players and pop stars, which, he claims, were largely untrue. The revelations, nevertheless, earned him a considerable sum of money but he says he was offered even more by others who wanted him to stay in the closet. He admits that he wasn’t fully prepared for the backlash that followed and his career in football – and therefore his earning capacity – has suffered “heavy damage”. Although he is fully fit, no club has offered him a full-time contract since the story first appeared.

Unforgivable

But it’s not only the football world that has reacted unfavourably. Ironically, perhaps, the fiercest criticism came from Britain’s black community newspaper The Voice, which in an editorial comment, labelled Fashanu’s disclosures as ‘pathetic and unforgivable… an affront to the whole black community’. Indeed coverage in The Voice was so vitriolic it prompted a massive protest against the paper’s homophobia.

Fashanu concedes that he wasn’t entirely surprised by the strength of the black reaction. “Although I’m somewhat cocooned in a celebrity world I’ve certainly found that people who you would expect to be sympathetic and understanding to minority groups are often the most bigoted, prejudiced, and judgemental people themselves. There’s no question that the black community needs to wake up to the fact that homosexuality is not the white man’s disease, but something that also hits their families and their lives. Just because you’re gay doesn’t mean you’ve let anybody down. I don’t criticise The Voice for reporting the way they did but if they’re going to have a certain amount of homophobia then I think they should have an equal amount of pro-homosexual content.”