Josh Cavallo has declared himself a trans ally after making history as the only openly gay male top-flight professional footballer.

In an open letter and video posted on 27 October, the Adelaide United player shared that he is gay.

The midfielder said he has been “hiding who I truly am” but is “finally comfortable” to speak out about his sexuality.

“There’s something personal that I need to share with everyone. I am a footballer and I am gay,” he explained in the clip shared to the team’s social media.

The 21-year-old added that he has been trying to live a “double life” but that enough is enough.

In a letter to fans, Cavallo shared that he “couldn’t be happier” to come out.

“It’s been a journey to get to this point in my life, but I couldn’t be happier with my decision to come out,” he wrote.

“I have been fighting my sexuality for six years now and I’m glad I can put that to rest.

“Growing up I always felt the need to hide myself because I was ashamed – ashamed I would never be able to do what I loved and be gay.”

The LGB Alliance, which is technically a registered charity, has continuously used its platform to “assert the rights of lesbians, bisexuals and gay men to define themselves as same-sex attracted” – all the while excluding trans individuals.⁠

After Cavallo came out, the group took to social media to “applaud the courage” of the footballer.

He simply responded with the “#lgbwiththet” hashtag, showing his solidarity with the trans community.

Cavallo’s tweet was met with widespread support, reaching over 23,000 likes just over a day after it was posted.