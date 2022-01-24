JoJo Siwa celebrates coming out anniversary: “In the last 365 days I’ve felt more love than ever”

JoJo Siwa shared an emotional message in celebration of January 2022 marking one year since she came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

One year ago, the Gen Z influencer and singer stoked fan speculation about her sexuality as she danced to Born This Way by Lady Gaga.

Speculation arose around the video as the dance collaboration featured the immensely popular section of the bridge which advocates for self-acceptance: “No matter gay, straight, or bi, Lesbian, transgendered life, I’m on the right track baby, I was born to survive / No matter black, white or beige, Chola or orient made, I’m on the right track baby, I was born to be brave.”

JoJo then used social media to come out by sharing a picture of her posing in a new shirt that said: “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

Alongside the image, she wrote: “My cousin got me a new shirt.”

To commemorate the life changing moment, the 18-year-old shared an emotional post reflecting on the last year.

“In the last 365 days I’ve felt more love than ever,” she wrote. “A year ago today I posted this picture and shared with the world that I was gay. I get asked a lot ‘was coming out scary for you;… and the answer is yes of course, anything that’s different about you is scary, however… it’s what makes me… me. So I had no fear with sharing it with the world.”

The Dancing with the Stars veteran further explained that she sees herself as “a role model for kids.”