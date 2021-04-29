Joe Biden tells transgender Americans the “president has your back”

Joe Biden pledged support to transgender Americans in his first address to a joint session of Congress.

On Wednesday night (28 April), the Democratic president promoted several of his proposed measures, from American Jobs Plan to American Families Plan and police reform, before informing transgender youth that he stands behind them.

“I also hope Congress can get to my desk the Equality Act to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans,” said Biden. “To all the transgender Americans watching at home — especially the young people who are so brave — I want you to know that your president has your back.

Biden’s comments come as state legislatures from across the country are considering various bills specifically targeting transgender youth on issues from medical care to participation in school sports.

Last year, at least 44 known transgender individuals were murdered in the United States due to intolerance and bigotry – marking 2020 as the “most violent year on record” since the Human Rights Campaign began tracking these crimes in 2013.

The violence against transgender Americans has continued this year. So far, just four months into 2021, there have been 17 transgender fatalities.

The president previously vowed to sign the Equality Act into law in his first 100 days of office. While the House passed the Act by a vote of 224 to 206 on 25 February, it was moved onto the Republican-controlled Senate for consideration.

The new Equality Act aims to bring the LGBTQ+ community closer to universal quality, protecting LGBTQ+ citizens from discrimination in fields such as housing, employment, finances and schools on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Biden’s speech about the Equality Act and transgender Americans was praised by LGBTQ+ activists, such as Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President.

“The Biden administration has made it clear through their actions that they are allies in the fight for equality and justice for LGBTQ people here in the United States and across the globe,” he said in a statement.