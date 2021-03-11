Joe Biden signs executive order against LGBTQ+ discrimination in education

Biden calls for a review of Trump administration regulations that discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Joe Biden issued an executive order on International Women’s Day (March 8) calling for a discrimination-free environment within federally funded educational institutions.

The President called upon the Biden administration to protect and ensure educational environments would be free from discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual harassment, sexual violence, and sexual orientation or gender identity, which includes the LGBTQ+ community.

“For students attending schools and other educational institutions that receive Federal financial assistance, this guarantee is codified, in part, in Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972,” Biden ordered.

Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

In June 2020, the US saw a radical shift in how LGBTQ+ individuals were legally protected from sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination.

Last year’s Supreme Court ruling, Bostock v. Clayton County, fell under the rights of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which extended rights to LGBTQ+ workers to protect them against any form of employment discrimination.

Title VII workplace discrimination prohibits any discrimination on the grounds of race, sex, religion or national origin.

After the success of the landmark case, questions around Title IX protections and how they apply to LGBTQ+ students arose. It was shortly determined by the Supreme Court that “sex”, under Title VII, should be interpreted to include LGBTQ+ individuals.

As the LGBTQ+ specifics of Title VII fell under speculation, a wider political conversation around LGBTQ+ rights for similar rulings began, including Title IX.