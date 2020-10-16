Joe Biden promises to change transphobic US laws if elected President

The presidential hopeful is ready to make a difference.

During his town hall, Joe Biden was questioned about numerous hot topics and how his potential presidency will treat them.

The conversation then turned to LGBTQ+ rights and the lack of protection for transgender and non-conforming individuals in the US.

Mieke Haeck, a physical therapist and mother of a trans child asked Biden how he would combat this issue stating: “The Trump administration has attacked the rights of transgender people, banning them from military service […] how will you as president reverse this dangerous and discriminatory agenda and ensure the lives and rights of LGBTQ people are protected.”

Without skipping a beat Biden affirmed that if elected president he would do his due diligence to change the current system, saying: “I would flat out just change the laws, and eliminate those executive orders.”

He continued: “There should be zero discrimination. What’s happening is too many transgender women of colour are being murdered.[…] I promise you there is no reason to suggest that should be any right denied your daughter.”

2020 has been the deadliest year on record for trans murders in the United States, with 33 recorded deaths.

The HRC (Human Rights Campaign) have been tracking murders within the trans community since 2013, and said they have “never seen such a high number at this point in the year.”

Joe Biden was also asked if LGBTQ+ voters should worry about their rights after Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation into the Supreme Court.

“I think there’s a great reason to be concerned for the LGBT community, something I fought very hard for, for really long time time to make sure there’s equality across the board […] there’s a lot at stake,” he said.

The presidential race is nearing its end, with only two more weeks till 3 November.