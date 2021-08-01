Joe Biden nominates lesbian rabbi for religious freedom position

President Joe Biden has nominated lesbian Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum to serve on the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Under her position as commissioner, she will help monitor and evaluate religious freedoms around the world.

Kleinbaum currently serves as the Chief Rabbi at Congregation Beit Simchat Torah (CBST).

On Friday (30 July), the White House released a statement regarding the nominees and included Kleinbaum’s history with religious inclusivity and LGBTQ+ rights.

“Under her leadership as Senior Rabbi, CBST has become a powerful voice in the movement of equality and justice for people of all sexual orientation, gender identities, and expressions,” the statement reads.

The statement also mentioned that Kleinbaum has served as a commissioner on New York City’s Commission on Human Rights.

“Sharon Kleinbaum’s longtime leadership of congregation Beth Simchat Torah and her outspoken activism have made her a powerful voice for religious freedom, LGBTQ+ rights, and other human rights and around the world,”

This isn’t the first time that the religious figure has lent her services to the government. Kleinbaum had previously served on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom in both 2019 and 2020.

She was nominated by Chuck Schumer who was Senate minority leader at that time.

Since the nominations were announced religious leaders and state officials have come out and congratulated Kleinbaum.