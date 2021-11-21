Joe Biden mourns the loss of trans individuals during Transgender Day of Remembrance

President Joe Biden mourned the loss of transgender Americans on Transgender Day of Remembrance 2021.

Since the start of the year, at least 48 transgender individuals have lost their lives due to acts of violence and bigotry.

The astronomical number has now marked 2021 as the “deadliest year on record for transgender Americans” since the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) began tracking these crimes in 2013.

The HRC previously cited 2020 as the highest known number of deaths within the transgender and gender-nonconforming community with 44 deaths.

In light of this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, President Biden released a statement mourning the innocent trans lives that were taken.

“This year, at least 46 transgender individuals in this country—and hundreds more around the world—were killed in horrifying acts of violence. Each of these lives was precious,” he said.

“Each of them deserved freedom, justice, and joy. Today, on Transgender Day of Remembrance, we mourn those we lost in the deadliest year on record for transgender Americans, as well as the countless other transgender people—disproportionately Black and brown transgender women and girls—who face brutal violence, discrimination, and harassment.”

Elsewhere in the statement, Biden points out the lack of protection that’s given to trans individuals within the US – even though the country has “strengthened civil rights for LGBTQ+ Americans.”

“To ensure that our government protects the civil rights of transgender Americans, I charged my team with coordinating across the federal government to address the epidemic of violence and advance equality for transgender people,” he said.