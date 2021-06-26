Joe Biden has officially made Pulse Nightclub a national memorial

President Joe Biden signed new legislation that has officially named Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub a national memorial.

Surrounded by LGBTQ+ politicians and activists, Biden signed the document and gave an emotional speech honouring the victims of the 2016 mass shooting.

“One last thing as I said to the survivors and those who lost folks a little earlier, you know what the Congress has done means a great deal and it’s important, but it’s really hard, it brings back everything as if it happened yesterday,” he explained.

“So I want to thank the folks that are here and the survivors that are here on Zoom with us, I want to thank them for their courage. I really mean it. But I promise you, none of the members of Congress here, neither I, neither Jill, are going to let us until we deal with equity across the board.”

The ceremony included photos of the 49 people who tragically lost their lives that night.

Alongside’s Biden speech, the onePulse Foundation also released a statement praising the president and the numerous political officials that introduced the bill.