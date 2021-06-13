Joe Biden announces that Pulse nightclub will become a national memorial

President Joe Biden has revealed his plans to honour the Pulse Nightclub with a new bill.

On Saturday (12 June) Biden released a statement announcing his plans on making Pulse Nightclub into a national memorial.

“In the coming days, I will sign a bill designating Pulse Nightclub as a national memorial, enshrining in law what has been true since that terrible day five years ago: Pulse Nightclub is hallowed ground,” he said.

Biden also touched on visiting the families of the victims in 2016 and keeping in contact with them to this day.

“Over the years, I have stayed in touch with families of the victims and with the survivors who have turned their pain into purpose, and who remind us that we must do more…we must act,” he said.

“We must also acknowledge gun violence’s particular impact on LGBTQ+ communities across our nation.

“We must drive out hate and inequities that contribute to the epidemic of violence and murder against transgender women – especially transgender women of colour.

Biden concluded his statement pushing for the Equality Act to be passed, which is currently stuck in the Senate.