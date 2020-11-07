Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have gloriously won the 2020 Presidential election

COME THROUGH JOE BIDEN AND KAMALA HARRIS!

After nearly a week of counting ballots, Joe Biden has officially won the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump.

It all came down to Pennslyvania, as the Democrat won it’s 20 electoral votes which gleaned him a total of 273 electoral votes.

Since 3 November, Biden and Trump have been neck and neck with votes throughout the 50 states.

Since the announcement of Biden’s victory, Americans and people from all over the world released their collective breaths.

Another win for America includes Kamala Harris gloriously taking the spot of the extremely conservative and anti-LGBTQ+ Vice President, Mike Pence.

Harris has become the first woman in history to become the Vice President of the United States. She is also the first African-American and Asian person to ever hold the position.

Since the reveal, Biden supporters, politicians and celebrities have come forward expressing their excitement for the next four years.

Biden took to his social platforms to express his gratitude for being elected, stating: “America, I’m honoured that you have chosen me to lead our great country.”

He continued: “The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans –– whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”