Joe Biden’s administration has recommitted itself to tackling the “devastating” violence against the transgender community.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) tracked violent fatal incidents against transgender and gender non-conforming people throughout 2020, with the year being the most violent since records began in 2013 due to a total of 44 fatalities.

However, this has now been surpassed by 2021 because of 28-year-old Marquiisha Lawrence’s tragic death – with the actual number expected to be far higher as these stories often go misreported or unreported entirely.

“With 45 recorded deaths, we’ve reached yet another tragic milestone this year,” a statement from Tori Cooper, HRC Director of Community Engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative said. “Marquiisha was clearly loved by so many.. She deserved to live, but her life was stolen from us far too soon.”

Cooper continued: “We must commit to honoring trans lives and ending the horrific epidemic of violence that plagues our community. Marquiisha deserved nothing less than our full commitment to building a better future for trans people.”

During his presidential campaign, Biden frequently spoke out against anti-trans discrimination and promised to address it should he win the election.

“The fastest way to end it is to end the Trump administration,” he previously said at an HRC event.