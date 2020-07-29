Jamel Young sues NYPD DOC for transphobic assault

“I felt worthless,” he told BuzzFeed News. “I felt like all those triggers that trans people try so hard to manage throughout the transition, all of it just exploded.”

Jamel Young, aged 33, is suing the NYPD DOC for immensely mistreating him during his experience with them and the US justice system in 2019.

At midnight on 29 March 2019, Young was circling a friend’s house looking for parking in the Bronx, whilst his girlfriend took the bags to their home they were visiting. The two reside in Atlanta.

After circling the block a few times and being unsuccessful in finding parking, Young was stopped by an unmarked police car.

Although apprehensive, Young told BuzzFeed: “I didn’t do anything wrong, whatever this is I’ll take care of it.” The only thing on his mind was “comply”.

When the police pulled him over, the officers asked “basic traffic stop questions.” He told BuzzFeed News that he was calm when answering. The officers did not say they were pulling him over for the light that was missing above his number plate.

Although this seemed to be a standard traffic stop, Young spent hours trying to manoeuvre through the situation. The officers asked Young if he was armed, in which he told them he was, but was unsure whether the gun was in the car or in the bags that his girlfriend had with her.

Young told BuzzFeed News that he did not know that a license to carry was required for a weapon registered in a different state, and that the license was to carry a gun on your body, not in your car or at home. He went on to explain that he had a purchase receipt from when he bought the gun in Georgia and thought it was a permit.