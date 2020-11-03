Jacinda Ardern appoints New Zealand’s first openly gay deputy prime minister

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has unveiled an ‘incredibly diverse’ Labour cabinet which includes numerous indigenous and LGBTQ+ members.

In the prime minister’s latest cabinet selection, Jacinda Ardern has appointed a 20-strong cabinet, including eight women, five Māori, three Pasifikas and LGBTQ+ politicians. The Labour leader won by a landslide in the latest election.

The new centre-left cabinet includes New Zealand’s very first openly gay deputy prime minister, Grant Robertson, who is the first gay man to be given the role. Robertson is informally referred to as Arden’s right hand man. The pair worked closely together during their Beehive days while Robertson served as a finance minister.

The newly appointed deputy strives to be a representative that stands for all New Zealanders, but hopes to also be a figurehead for younger members of the LGBTQ+ community and a leading example of representation.

“I still get a lot of emails and messages from young gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people who look towards us to provide that kind of role-modelling,” Mr Robertson said. “So, I’ll keep doing my job the way that I’ve been doing it, but I’m very proud to have the role.”

Alongside Robertson, Nanaia Mahuta is the newly assigned Foreign Minister who has a moko kauae – a traditional female Maori tattoo on the chin. The tattoo is considered a physical manifestation of their true identity. Mahuta first displayed the traditional tattoo in New Zealand’s parliament in 2016 which was two decades after her election. Mahuta is also the first Indigenous woman to be fill the role as Foreign Minister.

“She is someone who builds fantastic relationships very, very quickly and that is one of the key jobs in a foreign affairs role,” Ardern said. Mahuta said she was “absolutely privileged” to take on the job.

