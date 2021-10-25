I’ve realised I’m asexual but have internalised aphobia, so what now?

When I was about 16, I started realising I wasn’t straight and I struggled to accept that. I thought I had to figure out exactly which label was 100% accurate and stick with that for my whole life.

Anxiety about committing to a label meant I put off figuring out who I am and continued thinking of myself as straight, even though that was obviously not true. Finding the right language for me seemed like an impossible task.

After many sleepless nights, I gave up trying to figure out exactly what I was feeling, and went through the very logical thought process that I didn’t need to commit to the most accurate label to start using one that is more accurate than calling myself heterosexual. The idea that labels were there to help me rather than limit me to one definable category was revolutionary for me.

Years later, I now talk about these concepts of self-acceptance in schools with Just Like Us – the LGBTQ+ young people’s charity – so I really thought that I would not have to re-learn the same lesson for myself again. I was wrong.

I recently realised that I am asexual as well as a lesbian. And honestly, I was a little annoyed that I was having the same issues all over again – trying to find the right language to encapsulate how I feel and who I am was a stressful journey that I thought I had already learnt how to deal with. I resented having to re-learn the same lessons.

Asexuality is when a person doesn’t experience sexual attraction to other people. That doesn’t mean they don’t experience other types of attraction, like romantic attraction. Neither is it related to levels of libido. It just means that sex isn’t the natural conclusion from feeling attracted to someone. That’s how I think of it for myself, anyway.

I’ve known that I’m asexual for about a year now, but it is still much harder for me to say than it is to tell people I’m gay. That’s why this article is written under a false name, and that’s why I haven’t told my family, even though I know they would do their best to be supportive.

I’m not sure why I find coming out as asexual so much more difficult – I know that asexuality is nothing to worry about nor be ashamed of. More than that, I know that all LGBTQ+ identities are beautiful things to be celebrated. Despite knowing all of this, I still can’t quite believe it and accept it about myself.

This is called internalised aphobia. I have picked up on society’s prejudice against asexual people and the general obsession with sex as an essential part of a healthy person, and absorbed it so it’s an internal emotional reaction that I cannot control. It’s not a conscious thought process that disappears because I understand that it isn’t true.