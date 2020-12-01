It’s time for the LGBTQ+ community to rise up and stand together in the fight against HIV/AIDS

World AIDS Day is here and it’s time for our community to rise up and stand together in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Even though the world has been busy fighting a new virus this year, today we take the time to think about the highs and lows of a fight that has been going on for decades. It’s been a rocky road, but over the last few years it really feels like we’ve turned some pretty big corners.
After the recent announcement that new HIV infections are at their lowest in 20 years, now is the perfect moment to step up our fight and continue on that path. It’s vital we continue to tackle stigma head on and rid our community of ignorance and to normalise getting tested and always knowing our status. We’ve made so much progress in recent years. It really feels like we stand a chance of winning this war, but it won’t happen unless we all play our part.
I’ve been HIV+ for nearly 10 years, and in those 10 years I’ve seen so much positive change happening around me. When I was first diagnosed, I noticed a lot more stigmatising behaviour and language being used very openly in the LGBTQ+ community, but it’s improving all the time and that’s something I’m truly thankful for, as well as the dramatic decrease in new infections.
Please take a moment today to think of everyone we’ve lost, all those lives cut short, all those loved ones taken too soon. The HIV/AIDS pandemic has taken over 33 million lives and counting.
Stigma
I must admit, I was never prepared for how much other people’s ignorance would hurt me, but I was far more vulnerable at the start of my diagnosis and I had many lessons to learn. After getting my health to where it needed to be, I then had to learn how to deal with outside opinions. It wasn’t easy, but over time I grew a thick skin and realised it wasn’t my problem – it’s theirs. Having said that, stigma is such a dark force. We don’t always see it and it affects. It can destroy people’s lives.
I’m not afraid to say it left me suicidal and lots of my HIV+ friends would say the same. But we’re still here, we’re still fighting and shouting from the rooftops. Stigma kills and it’s something we all have to commit to fight. I’m grateful I’m here today to be saying this. It could easily have been a different story, and sadly it was for countless others.
Please take a moment today to think of everyone we’ve lost, all those lives cut short, all those loved ones taken too soon. The HIV/AIDS pandemic has taken over 33 million lives and counting.
We can all play a part in ending stigma. From the language we use to the way we interact with people talking about testing, being HIV+ or sharing their experiences. We have to continue to normalise these things and keep on pushing for change. Eventually, we will stamp out ignorance and we’ll wonder why it took so long. Until that day, we have work to do.
Hope
World AIDS Day has always been an important day for me. Not just because I’m HIV+ myself, but because of the impact HIV/AIDS has had on the LGBTQ+ community and the world. We’ve lost millions of people over the years. It has ravaged its way through communities, countries and continents leaving devastation in its path. The destruction it has caused is second to none, but still, I remain hopeful that one day we will be free.
Acknowledging our history with HIV is key in making sure we don’t repeat the same mistakes; learning from one another and sharing that knowledge with those around us. It’s important to remember we have countless activists and advocates to thank for the progress we’ve made. We truly stand on the shoulders of giants for our community and beyond.
We’re now at a point where so many more people feel free enough to share their journey and completely own it, and it’s a beautiful thing. To see so many fearless and brave individuals sharing their story with the world shows you just how far we’ve come. I just long for the day it is no longer considered brave, when it’s treated like any other health problem and we can be open without any form of judgement. Slowly and surely we are getting there.
I’d like to ask you to join me in a World AIDS Day pledge: to get tested regularly and always know your status, to fight stigma and spread the messages far and wide that Undetectable = Untransmittable.
World AIDS Day 2020
Today is about honouring every life lost over the years, celebrating the progress we’ve made and recognising what still needs to be done. This is everyone’s fight, no matter who you are or where you’re from. HIV doesn’t discriminate and it can affect any one of us – this is why we all need to commit to doing what we can.
Please take a moment and look through the stories being shared. If you’re able, discuss them with your friends and family and spread the facts, even better. There is still a lot of fear and outdated information out there, and we can all help battle that.
I’d like to ask you to join me in a World AIDS Day pledge: to get tested regularly and always know your status, to fight stigma and spread the messages far and wide that Undetectable = Untransmittable.
We can and we will win this war, but the only way we’ll do it is together.
You can follow Tom Knight on Twitter here.