It’s time for the LGBTQ+ community to rise up and stand together in the fight against HIV/AIDS

World AIDS Day is here and it’s time for our community to rise up and stand together in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Even though the world has been busy fighting a new virus this year, today we take the time to think about the highs and lows of a fight that has been going on for decades. It’s been a rocky road, but over the last few years it really feels like we’ve turned some pretty big corners.

After the recent announcement that new HIV infections are at their lowest in 20 years, now is the perfect moment to step up our fight and continue on that path. It’s vital we continue to tackle stigma head on and rid our community of ignorance and to normalise getting tested and always knowing our status. We’ve made so much progress in recent years. It really feels like we stand a chance of winning this war, but it won’t happen unless we all play our part.

I’ve been HIV+ for nearly 10 years, and in those 10 years I’ve seen so much positive change happening around me. When I was first diagnosed, I noticed a lot more stigmatising behaviour and language being used very openly in the LGBTQ+ community, but it’s improving all the time and that’s something I’m truly thankful for, as well as the dramatic decrease in new infections.