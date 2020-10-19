The fight for freedoms has resurfaced as Italy’s proposed anti-discrimination bill faces resistance from right wing conservatives and the Catholic leaders.

Although Italy recognised same-sex unions in 2016, the country is still ranked as one of the worst countries in Western Europe to be LGBTQ+. According to Thomas Reuters Foundation, Italy’s largest LGBTQ+ rights group, Arcigay, records more than 100 hate crime and discrimination cases each year. To this day, same-sex marriage is still not accepted in Italy.

When it comes to discrimination, Italy has a law in place that punishes crimes motivated by racial or religious hate. However, there is yet to be any legal protection for those targeted due to gender identity or sexual orientation.

Italy continues to lag behind EU counterparts. An EU-wide survey published last year revealed that just over half of Italians accept LGBTQ+ people, which is considerably below the EU average, compared to the likes of UK, France and Sweden.

In an effort to ensure future protection of the LGBTQ+ community, a proposed anti-discrimination law has been set forward that recognises on-going issues of hate crimes in Italy.

“Homophobia is widespread across the country — even if it’s often hidden. It emerges every time gay, lesbian and transgender men and women try to live openly,” Alessandro Zan said, MP of the centre-left Democratic Party who devised the proposed bill.

“If people can’t show affection and just be who they are out of fear … (public) institutions have to intervene,” he added. He also believes the passing of the bill would ensure 4 million euros would be set aside to fund LGBTQ+ shelters and campaigns which strives to tackle homophobia and transphobia in Italy.