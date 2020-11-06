Italian activists push for law that will make violence towards LGBTQ+ people a hate crime

The fight for equality and protection continues!

Activists in Italy have been tirelessly fighting for the protection of LGBTQ+ people and have made massive strides with proposed bill.

According to The Guardian, the bill in question would make violence towards LGBTQ+ people, disabled people, and acts of misogyny a hate crime.

Democratic Party politician Alessandro Zan, states: “If we succeed in definitively approving this law, Italy will finally be a country that accepts LGBT rights.”

He continued: “Because right now we are among the last countries in Europe for the social acceptance of LGBT people.”

The law was originally drafted by Zan and will be viewed as an extension of an existing non-discrimatory law.

Even though the bill has passed in the lower house, it still needs to be approved by the upper house before it’s officially made into law.