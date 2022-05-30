Isaiah Rashad comes out as sexually fluid: “I’m more attracted to a personality”

Isaiah Rashad has publicly come out as sexually fluid.

The 31-year-old American rapper, best known for his Zacari and Kendrick Lamar-assisted collaboration Wat’s Wrong, opened up about his sexuality in a Patreon exclusive interview with media personality and rapper Joe Budden.

During the conversation, Rashad said he identifies as “sexually fluid” before addressing the leaked sex tape of him having intimate encounters with men.

“I’d say, like, I’m sexually fluid,” Rashad admitted. “I’m still learning about it myself. I’m putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it, but, basically, like, I’m not in full control of, when I walk into a room, of who I’m attracted to.”

Rashad continued to say that he’s “more attractive to a personality” and an individual’s “intellect”, adding: “Sometimes, it’s just being attracted to somebody.

“I have an understanding with myself that, you know, to not expect anything out of myself as far as an attraction.”

As for the leaked video, Rashad told Budden that he “wrecked” his car after it was released and the first couple of days were “kind of weird” for him.

“I was super in my head. I knew afterwards that, like, I was going to have to talk to somebody, or talk about it, or people were just going to ask me stuff, or come up with assumptions,” he revealed.

“And I had to know, in that moment, I had to be okay with it.”

Later in the interview, Rashad said that he is not seeking legal action against the person who leaked the tapes and that the incident has brought his family closer.

“I haven’t even been thinking about it, honestly. I been just keeping my mind together and it’s a time for my family to come together,” he said.

“Out of everything, it’s been a blessing that with that happening, and my grandad dying a couple of days afterward, and my grandma going through what she’s going through, it’s been a concentration of family together, more than they had been before. So if anything, I can’t be mad at everything about it.”

Rashad said it was important for him to “look at the brighter side of stuff”.

You can watch Isaiah Rashad’s full conversation with Joe Budden here or below.