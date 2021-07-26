Irish MEP speaks out against Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ+ law

An MEP has given an unsettling warning regarding the Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán and his anti-LGBTQ+ law.

While attending Saturday’s (24 July) Budapest Pride March, Irish MEP Maria Walsh opened up about the archaic anti-LGBTQ+ law stating: “Enough has to be enough”.

“We can’t keep just talking about the buzzword of solidarity without actually implementing it in the rooms and around the tables that matter the most,” she told Sky News.

“Orbán, he’s just starting. He’s built a foundation that he can stand on and now we’re going to start seeing more and more rollbacks of rights, and then how can I wear a European mask or flag and say ‘Everybody’s equal’, because that’s not the case.”

Walsh was one of the thousands of LGBTQ+ activists and allies that lined the streets of Hungary’s capital to protest the growing anti-LGBTQ+ presence in the country.

Last month, lawmakers passed legislation that bans “content promoting gender change or homosexuality” within the school curriculum.

The bill has widely been compared to Russia’s “gay propaganda” law, which was passed in 2013, that bans disseminating “propaganda on nontraditional sexual relations” among Russians.