Irish government ‘commits’ to banning conversion therapy

The Irish government has made a “commitment” to banning conversion therapy and said it will take steps towards doing so in 2022.

According to the country’s Children’s Minister, next year will see the publication of research into legislation on a ban of the practice.

The Irish Examiner reported that in response to a question from Social Democrat TD Gary Gannon in parliament, Roderic O’Gorman emphasised the government’s desire to ban conversion therapy.

“The Programme for Government contains a commitment to legislate to end the practice of conversion therapy, an objective I strongly support,” he explained.

O’Gorman added that “a scoping paper on research into conversion therapy in February 2021″ had been created by his department.

He continued: “This paper comprised a literature overview and a high-level examination of the banning of conversion therapy internationally, along with any evidence in Ireland of conversion therapy practices.”

In addition to this, the minister stated that a sub-committee of the LGBTI+ National Inclusion Strategy Steering Committee has been created and will thoroughly look through the scoping paper to determine what happens next.

“I am pleased to say that my department is now commissioning research to capture the views and experiences of people who have been subjected to the practice of conversion therapy in Ireland,” O’Gorman added. “A Request for Quotation issued on 16 November 2021 and it is expected that the research will be commissioned and begin early in 2022.”

He also promised that he “will work very hard with all involved to ensure that the necessary legislation is enacted”.