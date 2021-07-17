IOC shows support for Laurel Hubbard competing in the Tokyo Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has shut down all of the transphobic haters by backing Olympics bound Laurel Hubbard.

Hubbard made LGBTQ+ history when she joined the New Zealand Olympic team in the women’s super-heavyweight 87+kg category. Shortly after her groundbreaking qualification, spectators criticised the results.

Thomas Bach, the president of IOC, released a statement to Reuters in support of the 43-year-old athlete.

“The rules for qualification have been established by the International Weightlifting Federation before the qualifications started. These rules apply and you cannot change the rules during ongoing competitions,” he said.

However, Bach went on to say that the guidelines will be reviewed which may result in new rules for future games.

“At the same time the IOC is in an inquiry phase with all different stakeholders… to review these rules and finally to come up with some guidelines which cannot be rules because this is a question where there is no one-size-fits-all solution,” he stated.