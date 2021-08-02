IOC announces new set of guidelines for transgender athletes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that new guidelines regarding trans athletes are being reworked.

According to Dr Richard Budgett, the IOC’s science and medical director, the rules do not align with the current state of science. He also said that the new set of guidelines will be announced in two months.

Budgett elaborated on the announcement in a statement to The Guardian.

“I absolutely accept that, things move on. At the time the 10 nanomoles per litre was set because we thought that was the lower level for me,” he explained.

“We know now that they go down to seven and women can be higher as well. Agreeing on another number is almost impossible and possibly irrelevant. You can debate that endlessly.”

He then went on to reveal that the new framework of rules will give each individual sports federation the final say in athlete approval.

“There is some research, but it depends on whether you are coming from the view of inclusion as the first priority to absolute fairness to the nth degree being the priority,” he said.

“If you don’t want to take any risks at all that anyone might take advantage, then you just stop everybody.

“If you are prepared to extrapolate from the evidence there is, and consider the fact there have been no openly transgender women at the top level until now, I think the threat to women’s sports has probably been overstated.”