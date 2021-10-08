International Lesbian Day: Char Bailey on the importance of self-love in the LGBTQ+ community

Char Bailey shares what growing up as a lesbian of colour was like for her and why UK Black Pride feels like “home”.

In celebration of International Lesbian Day on 8 October, Bailey appears on Just Like Us’ new podcast series, Growing up LGBT+, where she shares why loving yourself as an LGBTQ+ person is so important.

“Before I accepted who I was and embraced my LGBT+ life and shared it with my family, I limited myself in how much I could give,” she says. “When I wasn’t honest about who I was, I wasn’t able to share or make a difference. Now I’m really honest about who I am and how I feel, I’m able to share that, and that’s been the biggest difference to me.”

Bailey, who is now a life coach and Head of Wellbeing and Education at Birmingham Pride, explains on the podcast that role models and other LGBTQ+ people were not easy to come by when she was growing up.

She adds: “I spent a lot of time in Year 11 really ill in hospital and one of the school staff members was LGBT+ and there was a time that she came to visit me in hospital.

“And she brought me a stereotypical teen girl magazine with free make-up that completely wasn’t me and she also brought me a football magazine – and to me, that was a really nice, wholesome acceptance from her that she recognised that there was this fluidity in me. And [it] wasn’t ‘til later on that I knew that she was LGBT+.”

Bailey also opens up to Just Like Us’ ambassadors about her best friend coming out as trans when they were both in school.

“When I was 15 I was really privileged that my best friend came out as trans to me,” she shares. “Having them in my life and knowing the journey that they were on – although it was separate from my journey, just knowing that they existed – that was really supportive to me, just having them in my life as a friend and knowing what they were going through.”

Being a lesbian of colour was a “frightening and isolating” experience for Bailey at times, which led to Bailey hiding her sexuality “because it never felt safe” to come out.