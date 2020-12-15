Earlier this year, we saw a petition for marriage equality in India gain traction after being backed by the Delhi High Court which brought three pleas concerning marriage equality to the centre. Currently, the Hindu Marriage Act, the Special Marriage Act, and the Foreign Marriage Act doesn’t recognise same-sex marriage.

Defense Analyst Abhijit is one of the individuals from the three presented cases and also created the latest petition for marriage equality in India.

The plea states: “The non-recognition of the rights of gay couples, especially when their sexuality has been recognised as such as valid by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India is violative of various provisions of the Constitution of India as well as various provisions of the Constitution of India as well as various conventions that India as a sovereign state is a signatory to.”

Another overdue progressive step in LGBTQ+ rights was the integration of transgender individuals into government framework. Assam became the first Indian state to allow trans people to register for civil service exam.

The northeastern Indian state has become the first to add “transgender” as an identity category for individuals seeking civil service jobs. This progressive change will allow up to 42 candidates to take the entry exam to apply for state governmental roles.

India has seen rise in inclusion of transgender people this year. In April, all ministries and departments were instructed by the federal government to modify recruitments forms to integrate ‘transgender’ as a separately recognised category. This change was made to adhere to India’s trans rights law which was passed last year.

The newly introduced law enables trans individuals to “have a right to self-perceived gender identity” and will ensure the “appropriate Government shall take steps to secure full and effective participation of transgender persons and their inclusion in society.”

