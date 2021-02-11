‘India has always been queer AF – we even have a gay Taj Mahal’

What I find remarkable is how little we talk about the overwhelmingly queer history of India as it’s now known, but also in precolonial times when it was a land mass that covered a much larger area including what is now Pakistan, Bangladesh, Burma, Nepal and Afghanistan. The religious and cultural melting pot of Mughuls, Sufis, Hindus, Buddhists and later Sikhs were queer AF. From Rumi and his relationship with his teacher Shams to the gay Taj Mahal of Jamali-Kamali, not to mention the gender-bending deities and gods we worship – including one of my personal favourites Shikhandi, born a girl but raised a boy who became a warrior that won the great war in The Mahabharat.

Even today it is entirely normal for people of the same sex to hold hands, share a bed and engage in homosexual practices. It’s heterosexuality that is more readily policed with an emphasis on women maintaining their virginity until marriage. Hence all this sexual energy can be spent with friends of the same sex all under the radar within family homes and never discussed. And this is the point entirely; talking about it makes it a thing. Labelling it makes it a thing. Where fluidity of gender and sexuality is as much the norm as marrying and having children with someone of the opposite sex, then what is there to talk about?

This then begs the question: why are diaspora Asians, (and I’m going to refer to British Asians specifically here and even more specifically to the straight ones) so fucking basic when it comes to sex, let alone homosexuality in modern day Britain?

Okay yes, colonialism. Living in the birthplace of race and therefore racism is at best challenging for us people of the diaspora, so let’s for a moment focus on the great queer history of India and the turf I refer to above.

Up until September 2018, India had criminal legislation in place banning acts of homosexuality – yes, British legislation. But before the country was colonised, it was a land that was extremely sexually liberal. Needless to say the birthplace of the Kamasutra, but also the inextricably spiritual aspect of sex. Our visitors were aplenty from every part of the world, most commonly Europeans in the grips of strict rules, religious and eventually legal that restricted their ability to engage in anything other than sex that would lead to procreation. After all, the world’s wealth at that time lay in India. We could afford to be gay AF, because there is a direct correlation between thriving empires and their acceptance and even devotion to the queer. Whilst the dwindling West was desperate to grow its population and compete on a global scale (and many would argue still is), these European sex tourists would land on our shores and fixate on our free asses and join in while they could.

The missionaries, however, brought in the apparently optimal procreatory missionary position and alas, with the colonisation of our people, land and trade we were stripped and suffocated and buggered and left as the poster children of Oxfam ads.

What has lingered is the shame. The feeling that it’s our fault. That we deserved it and that we should be grateful for what we have. And little memory of the glorious and rich past of our ancestors.

I’ve been connecting with my ancestors more and they seem pretty gay to me. Much more than my brainwashed parents could wrap their minds around. So in honour of them, here’s a little more of our queer history and a reason why I think Asians are the gayest people in the world.