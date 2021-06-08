17 incredible LGBTQ+ friendly events you can attend in the UK this year

Autistic Pride

When? 18 June

First celebrated by Aspies for Freedom in 2005, Autistic Pride is now a global event that primarily takes place online. Run by autistic people, it is a “community event and not a day for other organisations to promote themselves by stifling autistic people.” Visit their website for more details.

Brighton Trans Pride

When? 17 July

Due to concerns around the coronavirus pandemic, Brighton Trans Pride will once again be celebrated virtually. The inaugural celebration in 2020 saw over 10,000 viewers throughout the day, and the organisation have promised this year will be “bigger and better” with “some very exciting plans in the works”. Visit their website for more details.

Bristol Pride

When? 3-16 July

Spanning two weeks, Bristol Pride will return to the streets following a hiatus in 2020 because of – BREAKING NEWS – COVID. Their website states: “For members of the public, there is no need to register, just show up, bring a banner or a flag and get involved in one of the most colourful processions in the city.” Visit their website for more details.

Cornwall Pride

When? 28 August

Cornwall Pride’s 14th year of celebrating the LGBTQ+ community (c’mon Cornwall!) takes place Saturday 28 August and sees the return of its “colourful and inclusive parade”, as well as Rainbow Fest – an event that provides a safe space for “you to be yourself, listen to live entertainment and much more!” – and the Moonbow Party. Visit their website for more details.

DragFest

When? 14 August

Featuring legendary RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni such as the United Kingdolls (A’Whora, Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney, Tayce), The Frock Destroyers (Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Divina De Campo), Crystal Methyd, Symone, Todrick Hall and Priyanka, DragFest is a live music festival including a drag market, face paint, food and drink stalls and, of course, merchandise. You better save those coins! Visit their website for more details.

The Estate Festival

When? 27 May – 27 June

Spanning a whole month, The Estate Festival celebrates the best in dance music with the likes of Horse Meat Disco, Jonas Blue, Joel Corry, Patrick Topping and Eats Everything. According to a press release, the Bedfordshire grounds hosts a “great mixture of family fun and entertainment away from the festival weekenders.” Visit their website for more details.

Heels of Hell

When? 20-29 October

Visiting eight cities across the UK in October, Heels of Hell is hosted by Ireland’s “tallest lady” Victoria Secret and features various fan-favourite entertainers from RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula – including Shea Coulee, Jujubee, Laganja Estranja, Landon Cider and Meatball – for one wicked Halloween celebration. You ready to get your spook on? Visit their website for more details.

Klub Kids London Presents: NOIR: The Tour

When? 9 August

Hosted by and starring All Stars 5 winner Shea Coulee (she’s keeping us fed this year!), NOIR: The Tour celebrates Black history – present and future – with gag-worthy entertainers such as A’Keria C. Davenport, Asttina Mandella, Bebe Zahara Benet, Tayce, Vinegar Strokes and Widow Von’Du. 25% of the proceeds from the jaw-dropping 90-minute production will be donated to the Black Lives Matter movement. Visit their website for more details.