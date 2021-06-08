17 incredible LGBTQ+ friendly events you can attend in the UK this year

With vaccines for the coronavirus pandemic being rolled out daily and venues slowly reopening in the UK, this year is already better than – do we even speak its name? – 2020 (hiss!), and we’ve only just crossed the halfway mark. We are getting there. Slowly, but it’s happening! To mark the start of Pride Month, we’ve collected some of the best LGBTQ+ friendly events you can attend this year, both virtually and in-person. Of course, this list is chock-full of Pride events but we’ve also thrown some rogue ones in there for you as well. This isn’t an extensive list, because there’s a sensible 74 thousand different Pride celebrations (that number has not been confirmed just FYI) taking place across the UK, so we’ve picked out the ones that have been confirmed and boast a date in a calendar. If we’ve left out an event that’s important to you, make sure to send us a message and we’ll add it to this list because it will be expanded over the next few months. So, who’s ready to officially start the year? Without further ado…
Autistic Pride
When? 18 June
First celebrated by Aspies for Freedom in 2005, Autistic Pride is now a global event that primarily takes place online. Run by autistic people, it is a “community event and not a day for other organisations to promote themselves by stifling autistic people.” Visit their website for more details.
Brighton Trans Pride
When? 17 July
Due to concerns around the coronavirus pandemic, Brighton Trans Pride will once again be celebrated virtually. The inaugural celebration in 2020 saw over 10,000 viewers throughout the day, and the organisation have promised this year will be “bigger and better” with “some very exciting plans in the works”. Visit their website for more details.
Bristol Pride
View this post on Instagram
When? 3-16 July
Spanning two weeks, Bristol Pride will return to the streets following a hiatus in 2020 because of – BREAKING NEWS – COVID. Their website states: “For members of the public, there is no need to register, just show up, bring a banner or a flag and get involved in one of the most colourful processions in the city.” Visit their website for more details.
Cornwall Pride
When? 28 August
Cornwall Pride’s 14th year of celebrating the LGBTQ+ community (c’mon Cornwall!) takes place Saturday 28 August and sees the return of its “colourful and inclusive parade”, as well as Rainbow Fest – an event that provides a safe space for “you to be yourself, listen to live entertainment and much more!” – and the Moonbow Party. Visit their website for more details.
DragFest
When? 14 August
Featuring legendary RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni such as the United Kingdolls (A’Whora, Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney, Tayce), The Frock Destroyers (Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Divina De Campo), Crystal Methyd, Symone, Todrick Hall and Priyanka, DragFest is a live music festival including a drag market, face paint, food and drink stalls and, of course, merchandise. You better save those coins! Visit their website for more details.
The Estate Festival
View this post on Instagram
When? 27 May – 27 June
Spanning a whole month, The Estate Festival celebrates the best in dance music with the likes of Horse Meat Disco, Jonas Blue, Joel Corry, Patrick Topping and Eats Everything. According to a press release, the Bedfordshire grounds hosts a “great mixture of family fun and entertainment away from the festival weekenders.” Visit their website for more details.
Heels of Hell
When? 20-29 October
Visiting eight cities across the UK in October, Heels of Hell is hosted by Ireland’s “tallest lady” Victoria Secret and features various fan-favourite entertainers from RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula – including Shea Coulee, Jujubee, Laganja Estranja, Landon Cider and Meatball – for one wicked Halloween celebration. You ready to get your spook on? Visit their website for more details.
Klub Kids London Presents: NOIR: The Tour
When? 9 August
Hosted by and starring All Stars 5 winner Shea Coulee (she’s keeping us fed this year!), NOIR: The Tour celebrates Black history – present and future – with gag-worthy entertainers such as A’Keria C. Davenport, Asttina Mandella, Bebe Zahara Benet, Tayce, Vinegar Strokes and Widow Von’Du. 25% of the proceeds from the jaw-dropping 90-minute production will be donated to the Black Lives Matter movement. Visit their website for more details.
London Pride
View this post on Instagram
When? 11 September
Following allegations of racism and bullying within the organisation earlier this year, the UK’s biggest Pride celebration will return on 11 September. Pride in London subsequently reaffirmed their commitment to queer people of colour and promised to undergo a “transformational journey” in a statement ahead of its much-anticipated comeback, which you can read in full here. Visit their website for more details.
London Trans Pride
When? 26 June
London Trans Pride’s third celebration has requested for all attendees to wear flowers to stand in solidarity with the transgender community and to “protect trans youth”. On Facebook, the organisation posted a mini-statement reassuring supporters that their Pride event would “never be sponsored” and declared “London Trans+ Pride will always be a protest”. Visit their Instagram for more details.
#LoveUnites Reading Pride
When? 4 September
Reading’s latest Pride celebration is going ahead this year with the theme “#LoveUnites”, which (according to their website) aims to represent the LGBTQ+ community’s “right as a Pride to protest against inequality and protect those most vulnerable.” Visit their website for more details.
Manchester Pride
View this post on Instagram
When? 4 September
Taking place from Friday 27 August until Monday 30 August, the theme for the 2021 Manchester Pride Festival will be Garden of Freedom, which aims to bring together LGBTQ+ people in the fight for freedom. The LGBTQ+ charity is calling on the LGBTQ+ community of Greater Manchester, as well as their allies, to “reunite after a time when the world as we knew it stopped and freedom was halted,” but the fight for equality raged on. Visit their website for more details.
Mighty Hoopla
When? 4 September
Mighty Hoopla is promising an event to remember for its return this year, with more than 200 artists and performers across seven stages “embracing the best of pop, alternative and queer culture,” including the likes of Atomic Kitten, Becky Hill, Charity Shop Sue, Cheryl, Eve, Klub Kids, Sink the Pink, Sonique and Whigfield. Tickets are currently sold out, but “round two” will goes on sale from 2 August. Visit their website for more details.
Northern Pride
When? 24 July
Northern Pride will take place virtually this year, and boasts Gok Wan and Miss Rory on hosting duties. You can catch the festival in your home on Facebook and YouTube or listen via Pride Radio. You can also catch the celebrations on Local TV on Freeview, Sky and Virgin TV. Visit their website for more details.
Plymouth Pride
When? 7 August
There’s not a lot of details surrounding Plymouth Pride this year, but it has been confirmed to return to the Plymouth Hoe on 7 August. A statement from their website reads: “Plymouth’s LGBTQ+ community is long overdue a get together of this size and we can’t wait.” Visit their website for more details.
Sink the Pink
View this post on Instagram
When? 5-27 November
The UK’s largest LGBTQ+ collective and club night returns later this year for four incredible extravaganzas in Glasgow, London, Bristol and Manchester, with special guest appearances from iconic entertainers such as Amanda Lepore, Jodie Harsh and MNEK. Visit their website for more details.
Southampton Pride
When? 28 August
Hailed as the “fastest growing” Pride event in the South, Southampton’s upcoming festivity will once again take place at the Guildhall Square from 12pm with “a buzzing market, food and drinks, and of course a boatload of entertainment which is fun for the entire family.” Visit their website for more details.