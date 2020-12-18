I’m proud to be the representation of trans disability that younger me needed

Being transgender in the UK is difficult, and being transgender and disabled is compounding.

As part of the #YoungerMe campaign by Just Like Us, the charity for LGBTQ+ young people that I volunteer with, I’ve decided to open up about my experiences growing up and dealing with both transphobia and ableism.

As a disabled transgender person, representation is still so lacking. When I was growing up, people with disabilities were feared and ignored and I do not recall knowing that transgender people existed before I went to university.

This meant that although I knew I was different, I couldn’t label who I was, I used to identify as just weird because to me, I could not see anyone who was even remotely like me.

Growing up, I needed to see someone like me, or even the celebration of difference, even today, it is difficult to find people who are also transgender and disabled.

I have one friend who is visually impaired and transmasculine and it’s kind of amazing to see how similar our experiences have been in certain respects.