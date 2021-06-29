I’m 13 and a LGBTQ+ ally: Here’s why all schools should be inclusive

What is it like going to an inclusive school? It’s great! Everyone feels welcome and accepted. I know many people who are part of the LGBTQ+ community and they feel safe to be who they are. The teachers are incredibly supportive, friendly and they don’t judge anyone no matter what.

Personally, I am straight but I have many friends who are part of the LGBTQ+ community and I love them just as equally as my other friends as I don’t care about who they’re attracted to because it doesn’t change their personality or who they are.

This past year has been tough for everyone with COVID-19 and the multiple lockdowns, and I think we can agree that everybody’s mental health has gone down the drain. One of the main reasons of mine is due to the lack of being able to see my family as we went from seeing each other every month to only seeing each other over Zoom. Another reason is due to the worry of catching and spreading COVID to my loved ones.

Everyone I’ve talked to have been incredibly supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, but unfortunately with positive people come homophobic, biphobic and transphobic people. Luckily, my friends and I haven’t heard any comments or slurs, but sadly it is a common thing in other schools and on the streets and everywhere you go.

It’s disappointing what the world has come to – people should be able to love who they want to and should be able to be who they are without getting judged by others. We are all humans.

I think that all schools should have a School Diversity Week to show the students who are part of the LGBTQ+ community that they are just as special, amazing and equal as everyone else at the school. It would also show them that it’s okay to be themselves and that they are just as loved as everyone else at the school.