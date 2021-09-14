If we want true equality, we need to embrace the diversity of our LGBTQIA+ family

The world has seen a seismic shift since the Gay Liberation movement of the 1960s, as has the LGBTQIA+ community. The fact that we now speak about more than the first four letters of the acronym is an example of that. Some might say that our community’s biggest battles – such as same-sex marriage – have already been won but, despite the progress we’ve made, there’s so much more we need to do to create a more equal world.

However, this is also a time when more hate crimes towards LGBTQIA+ people are being reported. The Office for National Statistics reported that gay, lesbian and bisexual people reported lower levels of well-being than heterosexuals in the UK. They experience higher levels of anxiety than straight people, are more likely to suffer from suicidal thoughts. The battle to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQIA+ people is ongoing. Intersex people are being recommended elective surgeries “normalise” their bodies. The fight for acceptance isn’t over.

With every step forward, there will be steps back, and some who are left behind or tripped up more than others. LGBTQIA+ people are not yet treated as equals and unfortunately, that inequality can also be found within the community. We’ve seen anti-trans protestors disrupting the Pride in London 2018 parade, accusing trans activism of erasing lesbians, and the disturbing rise of the anti-trans groups- all while we continue to receive attacks from the outside – like those against Stonewall.

It was why the Proud Nation campaign came at the perfect time. Stonewall, along with Models of Diversity, teamed up with photographer Jordan Rossi at the iconic Rankin Studio to bring the focus back to what really matters and what the community needs right now. Released on 28 June to coincide with the Stonewall uprising, the campaign aimed to increase more genuine, diverse and non-tokenistic LGBTQIA+ representation in the media. It does this by showing an appreciation for the trailblazers who came before us and uplifting the new generation of queer activists, including myself.

As an aromantic-asexual activist, I was honoured when I was asked to be part of this kind of project. After all, asexual and aromantic inclusion within LGBTQ+ spaces is still a contentious issue and symptomatic of the same division that impacts many different identities under the queer umbrella. To invite someone like me to stand alongside members of the original Gay Liberation Front was a bold and powerful move. It’s a statement of solidarity and allyship that aspec (asexual and aromantic spectrum) communities need from the rest of the LGBTQ+ community.

I realised that I was asexual and aromantic when my peers seemed to realise that they weren’t. From early puberty, I knew I was different. As someone who doesn’t feel sexual or romantic attraction, there isn’t one part of my life that I’ve experienced from a heterosexual perspective. Instead, I grew up being told that I wasn’t experiencing attraction the right way. I was made to think that there must be something wrong with me, that I should be converted or fixed, that I wouldn’t be able to live a fulfilling life, that my orientation (or lack of it) was the result of something traumatising or perverse.

The Ace Community Survey (2016) found that nearly half of ace respondents had seriously considered suicide, and experienced anxiety and depression. Nearly half had also experienced conversion therapy – a barbaric practise where others attempt to fix/cure their sexual or romantic orientation. In fact, figures have found that asexual people are at a higher risk of being offered or undergoing conversion therapy by 10%. We have more in common with the rest of the LGBTQIA+ community than we have differences.