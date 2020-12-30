Iconic fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died, aged 98

The French fashion designer was known for revolutionising the industry.

Iconic and revolutionary fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died, aged 98. Pierre died in a hospital in Neuilly, in the west of Paris, and no cause of death has yet been announced.

The French Academy of Fine Arts confirmed the news, writing in a statement: “The members of the Academy of Fine Arts announce with great sadness the death of their fellow member Pierre Cardin.”

Pierre’s family released a statement, which said: “It is a day of great sadness for all our family. Pierre Cardin is no more. We are all proud of his tenacious ambition and the daring he has shown throughout his life.”

Paying tribute to him, the UK’s Fashion and Textile Museum posted on Twitter: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the death of iconic designer, Pierre Cardin. Known for his avant-garde style, Space Age designs & geometric shapes, Cardin redefined designing for the female form. His influence on fashion cannot be overstated.”

In an obituary in the New York Times, Pierre was called a “visionary designer” and they noted that he “clothed the elite but also transformed the business of fashion, reaching the masses by affixing his name to an outpouring of merchandise ranging from off-the-rack apparel to bath towels.”