Growing up is a tough experience for a lot of young people. Whether they are part of LGBTQ+ community or simply just don’t fit in within the everyday societal norms, the pressure of wanting to fit in can have an impact on us all. Being trans adds layers of complications but there is one way we can find hope.

I didn’t realise that you can be trans and live a successful, happy and fulfilling life. I may now volunteer as a Just Like Us ambassador, meeting tons of other LGBTQ+ friends and speaking to secondary school pupils about what it’s like to be trans, but it wasn’t an easy road here.

As a youngster, I didn’t even know the word ‘transgender’. For the most part, I felt quite carefree about my gender until I started puberty. I did a lot of the things people would consider gender stereotypical of a boy my age and people often thought I was a “tom-boy”.

Things became distressing for me as I started to go through my teenage years and, at school, just being gay was enough for some people to think negatively about you. People at school would use negative and homophobic remarks, make up rumours and gossip, see you as an easy target to bully and so on.

A lot of people sub-consciously used homophobic remarks because they were used so often it just seemed “normal”. It made me feel scared to come out, even with my sexuality at that time. I didn’t want people to think differently of me or treat me as though I wasn’t the same as them. I used to read a lot to take my mind off the feelings of guilt and shame that I had.

Deep down I knew I was different, but I had no idea what transgender even was. I struggled for years trying to deny who I was and didn’t know how to tell people that I didn’t feel right with the pronouns she/her.

It was conflicting that everyone around me thought I was a girl, and I didn’t know how to explain that I felt quite the opposite.

For years I kept trying to fit in with everyone else. I wore skirts, dresses, and so-called ‘girls’ clothing to hide how I felt but it didn’t do me any justice.

I was bullied at school – it didn’t matter which one I went to, there were always people who seemed to be able to sense I was LGBTQ+ before I even knew. I moved around a lot, and it felt as though no one understood me wherever I went.

I started to explore my sexuality when I came out as a lesbian but I still didn’t feel confident or comfortable with myself. I just couldn’t seem to find the answers I was looking for and became quite withdrawn.

When I started college, I found a local LGBTQ+ youth group and thought I would go along to see if I could find out if there was anyone feeling the way that I felt. This was where I found out about trans and non-binary identities, which was something I never really considered or had much thought about.