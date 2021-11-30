Hungary’s parliament has passed a resolution that will pave the way for the government to hold a referendum on LGBTQ+ issues.

As Prime Minister Viktor Orbán enters a tough election race in 2022, the move will raise his anti-LGBTQ+ campaign to a heightened level.

Earlier this year, he proposed that the country hold a referendum that could limit how schools teach homosexuality and transgender issues.

“The Hungarian government proposes that citizens should have a chance to express their stance on the issues of gender propaganda,” deputy minister Balazs Orban told parliament.

“We are committed. We believe that we… have to say no to LGBT+ propaganda in schools carried out with the help of NGOs and media, without parental consent.”

With the help of right-wing populist party Fidesz’s ruling majority, parliament voted on and passed the referendum questions one by one.

The deputy minister suggested that the referendum should be held on the same day as the parliamentary vote – which is expected to be held in April – to save taxpayers money, but noted that it will be up to President Janos Ader to decide on a finalised date.

Hungarians are expected to be asked the following in the referendum: