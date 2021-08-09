Hungary requires booksellers to cover up LGBTQ+ themed books in stores

The Hungarian government has continued its crusade to censor the LGBTQ+ community with their new anti-LGBTQ+ decree.

According to a report from Reuters, Victor Orbán’s government announced on Friday (6 August) that stores are now required to cover queer-themed children books with wrapping.

This new requirement also includes books that explores gender identity and “explicit” sexuality.

Alongside the blatant censorship, LGBTQ+ books are now banned from being available in stores located within a 200 metres of schools and churches.

This isn’t the first time that the Hungarian government has enforced damaging rules on LGBTQ+ books.

Earlier this year, publishers of a children’s book called Meseorszag Mindenkie – which translates to A Fairy Tale for Everyone – were required to print a disclaimer on its pages.

The disclaimer imposed by the Hungarian Consumer Protection Authority (HCPA) said that the book sets out “behaviour inconsistent with traditional gender roles.”

The anti-LGBTQ+ hate continued when the government fined another publisher for not warning parents about a book’s LGBTQ+ content.

Hungary’s latest decree comes nearly two months after lawmakers passed legislation that bans “content promoting gender change or homosexuality” within the school curriculum.