Hungary plans to ban same-sex couples from adopting children

Hungary is launching another attack on LGBTQ+ rights during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hungary’s right-wing government, led by Viktor Orbán, has submitted legislation to be voted on in December, which aims to ban same-sex couples from adopting children.

The legislation will mean that adoption will only be allowed for married couples, or a single person if they have permission from the Minister for Family Affairs, Katalin Novák.

If the law is approved, it would come into force in January 2021.

Another piece of legislation attacking LGBTQ+ rights was also submitted to the Hungarian parliament late on Tuesday (10 November).

The proposed legislation aims for children to be raised with Christian interpretations of gender roles, prevent schools from carrying out LGBTQ+ workshops and end all recognition of trans or non-binary rights.

This legislation hit out at more liberal countries, saying that “new, modern ideologies in the western world raise doubt about the creation of the male and female sex, and endanger the right of children to have healthy development.”

It’s believed that the government has chosen to draft these new laws at this time, because coronavirus restrictions mean that LGBTQ+ activists are unable to take to the streets and protest.

In a statement, the Háttér Society, a human rights group in the country, said: “The timing is no coincidence: the proposals that severely limit legal rights and go against basic international and European human rights … were submitted at a time when… protests are not allowed.”