Activists in Hungary displayed a 30-foot-high rainbow heart outside of parliament in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

According to a report from The Associated Press, the group vowed to start a civil disobedience campaign in retaliation to the country’s new anti-LGBTQ+ law.

The legislation, which was passed by 157 votes to just one in the National Assembly, bans “content promoting gender change or homosexuality” within the school curriculum.

The bill has widely been compared to Russia’s “gay propaganda” law, which was passed in 2013, that bans disseminating “propaganda on nontraditional sexual relations” among Russians.

Lucas Dudtis from The Hatter Society, Hungary’s biggest LGBTQ+ advocacy group, opened up about the demonstration in a statement.

“We think that the only path we can pursue is civil disobedience, and we will not change anything about our activities,” he exclaimed.

Dudits also went on to say that the law “stigmatizes LGBTQ+ people” while putting queer youth at risk of harassment and bullying.

The numerous advocacy groups in Hungary aren’t the only ones that oppose the homophobic legislation.

On Thursday (8 July), the European Union passed a parliamentary resolution and rejected Hungary’s new discriminatory law.

459 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voted in favour of the resolution, with 147 against and 58 abstaining in Strasbourg.

MEP’s referred to the law as “a clear breach of the EU’s values, principles and law.”