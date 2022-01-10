Hundreds protest BBC’s “problematic” trans coverage outside London HQ

Protestors took to the streets outside Broadcasting House in protest of the BBC’s “problematic coverage of marginalised groups”.

In a demonstration on the afternoon of 8 January, hundreds showed up to object to how the BBC has depicted transgender and other minority communities in recent times.

It marks at least the fourth protest in the last three months after the outlet’s publication of Caroline Lowbridge’s infamous article about lesbian women allegedly “being pressured into sex by some trans women.”

It has since been revealed that Lily Cade, a lesbian porn star interviewed for and featured prominently the story, had been calling for trans women to be “lynched” – something that the author failed to mention when the piece was published.

The BBC opted to erase Cade’s contribution from the story on 4 November, adding a statement to the end of it confirming the move and acknowledging that “an admission of inappropriate behaviour by the same contributor should have been included in the original article.”

GAY TIMES is still awaiting comment from the broadcaster on Cade’s remarks and whether or not it was aware of her extremist views and the sexual assault allegations against her prior to the publication of Lowbridge’s article.

However, in a previous statement sent to us in response to Bimini Bon-Boulash criticising the BBC for “pushing an anti-trans agenda,” it said that the piece “went through our rigorous editorial processes.”

“It is important that journalism looks at issues – even where there are strongly held positions,” the statement continued. “The BBC is here to ensure debate and to make sure a wide a range of voices are heard.”

Felix F Fern, one of the protest’s organisers, said that BBC is “yet to take accountability or apologise for this outright dangerous article,” despite more than 20,000 people signing a letter calling for it to do so in late October.

“This is just the latest significant example of a continuing downward spiral of problematic coverage of marginalised groups by the BBC, which has in recent years turned the spotlight on the trans community,” Fern said in a statement on behalf of Trans Activism UK. “In doing so, they are little better than the rest of the mainstream UK media.”