How volunteering helped these young LGBTQ+ people find community in lockdown

Just Like Us, the UK charity for LGBT+ young people, trains up ambassadors who speak in schools about embracing being themselves. So when the pandemic began, we had a huge challenge to make sure we continue to empower LGBT+ young people – and we’re still doing it all online. We spoke to some of our ambassadors about how lockdown has been for them and how Just Like Us has helped lift their spirits during these difficult times.

Lia Turrell, a gay woman from London, got involved with the charity just before lockdown began. “All the work I have done with Just Like Us has been during the pandemic,” she explains. “Just Like Us had given me so much more confidence not just with public speaking but also with embracing my identity. It’s great that we can still educate people online via social media.”

Our head of volunteering, Taz Rasul, has turned the ambassador programme into digital training and created ways to ensure our community continues to thrive. “From a new book club starting soon, to training with incredible people like life coach Char Bailey, trans youth worker Sabah Choudrey and non-binary model Jules Guaitamacchi, we’re still finding ways to make sure our ambassadors can find community online,” she explains. “Right now we’re inviting LGBT+ 18–25 year olds to sign up to become ambassadors so we can broaden our community across the UK – we have loads planned to stay connected virtually.”

Karl Eligado originally joined Just Like Us to become an ambassador and speak in schools about being LGBT+, making sure the next generation knows it’s OK to be themselves. “As a Filipina, lesbian and a person of colour and faith it is important for me to be visible to show young LGBT+ that an LGBT+ person with intersecting identities exist,” she explains. “I remembered how isolated and anxious I was as a teenager when I was working out my sexuality. I had no role models to look up to. I had no one to reassure that everything would be fine and that I was normal. This is why I have decided to be an ambassador.”