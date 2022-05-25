How LGBTQ+ safe sporting spaces encourage queer visibility

Finding a space of self-acceptance in boxing has been hugely significant for Jill’s journey to being trans. He reflects on seeing Leo Baker, a US pro-skater, wearing a binder in his 2017 My World video and immediately identifying with him. “I saw an androgynous-looking person with short hair riding a skateboard and I went, ‘Wait, that’s me!’ It gave me a lot of hope.” The need for active representation has been a shortcoming that Jill has been all too aware of. Despite being involved in sport, he recalls not being able to see any trans representation unless he directly went looking for it. “People like Chris Mosier and Schuyler Bailar are doing amazing work in this space, but I feel like the wider public has never heard of them,” he tells GAY TIMES. “That’s why I’m open about being trans. I want to be the role model I never had growing up. If even one trans kid reads my story and is inspired to not give up sports, then I’ll have succeeded.”

As part of our GAY TIMES, Voltarol and Channel 4 documentary, we are amplifying marginalised voices from the sporting community. Jill, an openly proud trans sportsman, has found tension between the community and the sporting world. While transgender inclusivity has been largely supported by the wider public, Jill has found it difficult to navigate the animosity coming from sporting boards. Moving forward, Jill hopes there will be greater inclusivity and acceptance of trans people in sporting spaces. “I’m most comfortable in spaces that are openly inclusive. Most gyms will be supportive, as will most people,” he says. “It’s relaxing to realise that a lot of people are just there to get their workout in and don’t really care about you at all.”

Gyms and sporting events have become hotly debated talking points when it comes to trans inclusivity. “I’d like to see less bias and fear-mongering, and more facts and compassion,” Jill tells GAY TIMES. “While the discourse disproportionately targets trans women, trans men and nonbinary people are collateral damage. No one seems to care that we are actual people.” As the aggressive language continues, the resistance is further amplified by anti-trans legislation that prevents aspiring trans athletes from competing in certain competitions. The misconception that trans people will dominate sports overlooks how sporting competitions are regulated to ensure equal advance and equality. As Jill notes, trans people have been able to compete in the Olympics since 2004, yet there remains to be a trans athlete gaining a medal. “Trans women have never broken a world record in the women’s category in any sport, either. That’s hardly the ‘trans domination over women’s sports’ transphobes are desperate to sell you,” Jill says. In light of this, the boxer highlights how far the limitation of being able to compete goes: “My main challenge remains that, under the current rules, I’m not allowed to compete as an amateur boxer in England.”